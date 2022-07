An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that the prosecution had successfully proven the charge of sexual assault of a minor and indecent treatment of a minor against the convict.(NAN)

