The Founder of NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna, Mr Anthony Hassan, says that the institution is set to offer science oriented courses to equip graduates with requisite skill for self-employment.

Hassan disclosed this at a brief ceremony after receiving license of the university from the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the institution would begin its academic activities with the departments of Cyber Security, Physiology, Anatomy and other science related courses

According to him, the younger generation needs to focus more on science oriented courses to enable them realised their potential and contribute to national development.

He added that the youth must be encouraged to take measure in special courses in order to be self-reliant.

“I am equally happy when I saw the kind of courses that the university was given to start with.

“I went through the courses and I saw B.Sc. Anatomy, Physiology, Medical and Labratory Science, Architecture, Quantity Surveyor, Nursing, Cyber Security, Biochemistry, Biotechnology among others.

“I felt that those are courses that the younger generation needs to go into.

“Because like I always say, when you go to school now, you go to sharpen your skills so that wherever you go to you will do better,” he said.

He thanked the Kaduna State Government for offering to construct road network in the university, saying the road project was one of the biggest challenges of the institution.

Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Kaduna State, said the state government was proud of the founder of the institution.

Yayi assured the support of the government to the growth of the university.

Earlier, retired Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, former Chief of Defense Staff, advised the university to give special attention to research on NOK Culture Civilisation in the next couple of years.

Agwai also urged the governing council of the university to strive to make the institution a famous centre of academic excellent in the African continent within it first decade.

Also, Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the university, urged all stakeholders to make sacrifice towards the development of the university.

According to him, no amount of contribution is too small and hopefully the board of trustees shall create a platform for the friends of Nok University.

“Each and every one of us must become an apostle of this university, we must spread the news of this university wherever we find ourselves,” Kukah said. (NAN)

