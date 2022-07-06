NOG conference participants, stakeholders mourn Barkindo

Participants at the ongoing 2022 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference have expressed grief on the sudden death of Dr Mohammad Barkindo, the Secretary-General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barkindo passed away on Tuesday at 11 p.m. in Nigeria.

Barkindo, whose tenure as the OPEC Secretary-General ends July 31, was in Nigeria to attend the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas conference in Abuja, holding from July 4 to July 7.

NAN reports that the ambience at the conference venue is low and solemn, while participants are moody over the loss of what they described as “a great asset to the nation’’.

Some oil and gas industry’s experts, stakeholders and participants expressed shock and pain over his demise.

Mr Olabode Sowunmi, the Senior Legislative Aide, Gas and Power to the Senate President said it was an exceedingly great loss to the energy industry at large and Nigeria in particular.

“This world is a stage and we are mere actors. We pray that his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mr Tony Ukpo, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it was a sad moment for industry stakeholders, Nigeria and the world.

“He was a perfect gentleman; we were with him yesterday, in fact, he died in active service, he will be missed fondly by everybody,” he said.

Mr Krishan Yadav, IER Business Development, Vertiville Energy expressed shock, saying the global industry community, including his country, India would miss the great professional.

Dr Iyang Iyang, the Managing Director, UTS Consultancy Ltd. expressed sadness that “the nation has lost a great man’’.

“But we cannot query God rather we have to accept it because he believes it is God’s appointed time for his death.’’

My Sylvester Edet, the General Manger, UTS, described him as “an irreplaceable gentleman and expert’’, adding that it was saddening, a big loss for the industry and nation at large.

Also speaking, Mr Micheal Adeagbo, an Engineer with Clerke Energy, described the death as pathetic, adding that nothing could be done than to pray for his family and wished his legacies would live on.

Alhaji Mohammed Danzaki, the President, Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) said the news was sad and also prayed God to accept his soul.

NAN reports that OPEC secretariat has described him as the much loved leader of the secretariat, adding that his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC family, oil and gas industry and international community.

Barkindo earlier on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, where he was hailed by the president for being a worthy ambassador to Nigeria. (NAN)

