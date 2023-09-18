NOC pays tribute to late accounting guru Akintola

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Monday condoled the family of the late Akintola Williams, the doyen of the accounting profession.

A statement by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer, NOC, in Lagos, said NOC was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chief Akintola Williams, a true icon in the world of accounting.

Williams was the founder and Senior Partner in Akintola Williams & Co., which later merged with Deloitte & Touche.

Habu Gumel, NOC’s president, noted in the statement that Williams, aged 104, had not only been a visionary leader but had also been a selfless individual, as evidenced by his company’s pro bono work for the NOC.

“His remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian business landscape and beyond.

“Akintola Williams & Deloitte’s auditing of NOC accounts for more than two decades has helped the committee to strengthen its accounting reporting to date.

“His dedication and commitment to serving the community have been truly admirable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” said Gumel.

He added that NOC acknowledged the invaluable services rendered by Akintola Williams & Deloitte Accounting firm, which had undoubtedly shaped the accounting profession in Nigeria.

“His unwavering integrity has set new standards, making a lasting impact on the country’s economic growth.

“As we reflect on Williams’ extraordinary achievements and contributions, let us also remember the profound loss felt by his family.

“We hope that the memories shared and the admiration shown by so many can bring some solace during this time of bereavement.

“May his gentle soul find eternal peace and his remarkable legacy endure through all those who have been touched by his work,” said Gumel.

Williams, the first chartered accountant in Nigeria, was born on Aug. 9, 1919, in Lagos State.

His company, Akintola Williams & Co. in Lagos, which was established in 1952, expanded organically and through mergers to become Nigeria’s biggest professional services organisation by 2004. (NAN)

