NOC declares 2023 a successful year for sports in Nigeria

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Thursday declared the outgoing year 2023 as a successful year for a sports developing country like Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

At a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the NOC President, Habu Gumel, addressed colleagues and members of the Olympic family, highlighting the Committee’s achievements and plans for the future.

Gumel acknowledged the support received from the Olympic family, including the Executive Committee and the Executive Board.

The NOC president particularly applauded the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his commitment towards sports.

Gumel, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), appealed to all stakeholders, sports Federation presidents and the Ministry of Sports to rally round to ensure strong participation in three Major Games in 2024, the Youth Winter Games, the African Games and the Olympics.

‘’We need better results from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games; by improving on the 1996 Atlanta Games outing, where Nigeria won two Gold medals.

“This was the Games where Chioma Ajunwa won gold through her 7.12-metre long jump and the gold by our soccer ‘Dream Team’, led by Nwankwo Kanu,” he said.

He also recognised Patrons, Trustees and members of various Commissions and Committees for their contributions in achieving the Committee’s goals.

He reflected on the activities of 2022, emphasising the committee’s commitment to uniting the Olympic family and promoting the ideals of the Olympic Movement.

Gumel, who is an honorary life member of the IOC, highlighted the successful acquisition of five hectares of land for the building of the committee’s secretariat in Abuja.

He also mentioned the completion of the Olympafrica section of the Amuwo Odofin project in Lagos, a significant step towards the development of sports facilities.

To support the activation of Olympic Movement activities, the Committee reconstituted various Commissions.

The Gumel welcomed Sen. John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, and expressed his joy and honour in presenting the Report of Activities for the year 2022, including the XXII Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the successful visit of the Queen’s Baton Relay to Nigeria, marking the seventh consecutive visit since 2002.

The Baton’s journey included stops at various locations, including Abuja, Jabi Lake, and the British High Commission, before departing Nigeria. It was a moment of pride for the Olympic family to witness the Baton’s presence in their country.

The report discussed the Gather Prepare & Sustain (GAPS) programme, a crucial initiative by the Commonwealth Games Federation for Para athletes.

Nigeria was among the 13 African Commonwealth countries benefiting from the programme. However, the report also mentioned the unfortunate passing of coach Patrick Anaeto during the programme, a reminder of the challenges faced by athletes and coaches.

The highlight of the report was the impressive performance of Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games, winning a total of 12 Gold, nine Silver and 14 Bronze medals.

The NOC president applauded the athletes for their dedication and hard work, placing Nigeria in the seventh position in the overall medals table.

The report then shifted focus to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, where Nigeria participated in Ski Sports.

The qualification pathway was discussed, with one athlete successfully qualifying through the continental representation quota.

It was also noted that Dr Marian Mkpo Odun received a scholarship to attend the IOC Diploma Course in Sports Medicine, contributing to the development of Nigerian sports medicine. (NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran

