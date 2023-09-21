NOC congratulates Tobi Amusan on her Athletics Golden League victory in Oregon, U.S.A

By Aderonke Ojediran

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Thursday congratulated Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, a.ka. “Tobi Express’’ on her incredible victory at the Athletics Diamond League in Oregon, United States of America.

Amusan won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.33 seconds on Sunday in Oregon in a great comeback to claim her third consecutive Diamond League title.

It was a great comeback as she finished sixth at the final of the sport at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.

“Tobi Express made a great comeback; indeed she came back stronger and better like she promised after the Budapest outing,’’ Tony Nezianya, Media Officer at the NOC noted in the congratulatory message.

Tobi won her first Diamond League trophy in 12.42 seconds in 2021 and successfully defended the title in 2022 after recording 12.29 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Winning the prestigious championship for the third time is an exceptional feat that has undoubtedly cemented your position among the world best athletes.

“Your triumph in the face of adversity, in particular, is inspiring. Many thanks to you for staying focused on your goal, and ultimately emerging as the undeniable champion.

“Your dedication, persistence and relentless hard work are truly inspiring,’’ Nezianya added.

He stated also that Tobi’s achievements would undoubtedly inspire countless young athletes to follow in her footsteps and pursue their dreams with determination and passion.

“You have propelled Nigeria to greater heights, and your victory is a moment of national pride that we will always cherish.

“We look forward to seeing more triumphs from you in the future,’’ Nezianya stressed. (NAN)

