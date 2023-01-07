NOC: Commonwealth Games Federation’s President Louis congratulates Gumel

By Emmanuel Afonne

The President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Dame Martin Louis, has formally congratulated Habu Gumel, the recently elected President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

A statement signed by NOC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tony Nezianya, quoted Louis as also congratulating other elected members of the NOC for their successful election.

”I will like to send my congratulations to Engr. Habu Gumel for his re-election as President of Commonwealth Games Nigeria in the recent elections.

”Please note that, as always, our team is here for you so please feel free to communicate when required,” Louis said.

It would be recalled that Gumel polled 21 votes to defeat his opponent Sanni Ndanusa, a former Minister of Sports who polled 19 votes at the NOC Congress in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The latest victory had now seen Gumel with a record fifth term in office having served first term as NOC President in 2001, and then serving two consecutive terms which ended in 2010.

Ndanusa appeared to had truncated Gumel’s push for third term having won and led the NOC from 2010 to 2014.

Gumel eventually bounced back in 2014 and had consistently defeated Ndanusa in other subsequent elections.

In other positions contested for, Solomon Ogba of the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation defeated Francis Orbih of the Badminton Federation, 24-16 votes for the position of 1st Vice-President.

Ishaku Tikon of the Table Tennis Federation was elected unopposed for the Second Vice-President position with 38 votes, while former D’Tigers Captain, Olumide Oyedeji, secured 24 votes to emerge as the third Vice-President, beating Daniel Igali of the Wrestling Federation, who had 15 votes.

Olabisi Joseph of the School Sports Federation emerged as the fourth Vice-President after polling 23 votes to beat other four contestants.

Tunde Popoola of the Hockey Federation emerged as the General Secretary with 24 votes and Abdullahi Mohammed as the Deputy General Secretary unopposed with 40 votes.

Musa Kida, the President, Nigerian Basketball Federation, was elected Treasurer with 22 votes after he defeated Bappa Aliyu who polled 18 votes, while Tony Nezianya was elected Public Relations Officer.

Nezianya, a sports administrator and veteran journalist, who retired as a Director at the News Agency of Nigeria, had served the NOC in this same capacity between 2001 and 2009. (NAN