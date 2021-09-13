NOC commends Team Nigeria’s performance at Toyko Olympics

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended the performance of Team Nigeria at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Its Public Relations Officer, Phemmy Adetula said in statement on Monday in Lagos that the team made the country proud.

He said that the NOC was committed to promoting vibrant outings by Nigerian athletes.

The image maker said that the committee had a five-year plan for the competition.

“There was a five-year plan for the athletes following the outbreak of COVID-19 which delayed the Games.

“The NOC ensured that grants and scholarships were given to as many athletes that deserved them,” he said.

According to him, the grants played huge roles in assisting the athletes to prepare for the competition.

He expressed the NOC’s appreciation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the support given to the team.

Adetula also commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for providing the enabling environment for productive team work.

“We are happy that Team Nigeria gained new experiences at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, they also made in-roads into new sports,” he said.

“The NOC also appreciates the International Olympic Committee for its supports and the cordial relationship we have enjoyed over time,” he added.(NAN)

