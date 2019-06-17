Nobody die during Egungun festival in Ibadan — Police

The Oyo State Police Command on Monday said there was no death recorded during the celebration of an annual Egungun festival in Ibadan, the state capital on Sunday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbega Fadeyi, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said what people were saying about the incident was not true, adding that men of the Nigeria Police had been to the area to access the situation.

“The report we have indicated that nobody was killed in the incident and our men are on ground, making concerted efforts to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“If we have any update on the development, we will get back to you,’’ Fadeyi said.

NAN reports that some media had claimed that five people were killed on Sunday as some suspected rival hoodlums around Idi-Arere/Oja-Oba areas of Ibadan, hide under the festival to unleash mayhem on members of their rival gang.

The incident was said to have occurred when popular masquerade in Ibadan known as `Ege’ was coming from the Born Photo, Iyana Asuni area toward Idi-Arere junction.

It was gathered that the suspected hoodlums were carrying dangerous weapons like machetes, guns and charms during the incident. (NAN)

