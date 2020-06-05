Nobody defected from APC to PDP in Kwara–Spokesman

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has dismissed a report that 10, 000 members of the party defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC State Publicity Secretary in Kwara, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro, said in a statement on Friday in Ilorin that ” the recent garrulous and spurious rumour of 10,000 defectors from the APC to PDP is nothing but a mirage.”

“This claim by the PDP is of doubtful success, laughable and a terrible absurdity as it would have been impossible to assemble 10, 000 people in any location at this period of the coronavirus pandemic without the attention of the public.

“More importantly, the leader of the supposed decamped members is too insignificant to cause any discomfort for the APC or buoy the image of the PDP,” Aro added.

According to Aro, PDP is resorting to a psychological campaign in the state because of its poor image.

“The PDP can go on dreaming for the next seven years and there is nothing anybody can do about that.

“The APC- led government in Kwara State is taking democratic dividends to the door steps of Kwara people with the giant strides in strategic infrastructural development.

“We recognise the people as our primary constituency and we are prepared to build a greater and prosperous Kwara State.

“We advise the public to discard the antics of the opposition which is determined to take advantage of the internecine crisis in the APC to paint a false image of its acceptability,” he said. (NAN)

ESAN/OJO

