Nobody can undermine Tinubu’s position in APC, says Yahaya Bello

Share the news













Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed confidence that his party, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to wax stronger not withstanding the crisis threatening the soul of the party in recent times.

Bello, who said this on Friday while featuring on a Channels programme, “Politics Today” anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, said the party will not disintegrate as being insinuated in some quarters.

He said, “APC is waxing stronger. It will not disintegrate. We are going to exercise our resolve in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti states. We are stronger than before.

“What existed in the APC in the last few weeks was misunderstanding among members expressing themselves in different ways and the leader of our party; the leader of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari came in and called the children together and has addressed the matter.

The governor debunked allegations that the happenings in the party was grand plot to scheme out the party’s National Leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu out of 2023 political arrangements.

“Asiwaju remains the leader of our party; he is the founding member of our party . Nobody no matter highly or lowly placed can undermine the position of Asiwaju in this country.

“He has been playing a fatherly role in Nigeria and that is why you can see that both APC and PDP members are gravitating towards him for counselling and his opinion on national and party issues”, Bello said.

The governor said President Buhari did nothing wrong by holding the NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa saying, “Mr President doesn’t work alone; he doesn’t work illegally, he consults extensively before taking his action and he has legal advisers .

On the possibility of Oshiomhole returning as national chairman again, Bello said it was up to him to decide adding that the ousted national chairman has already paid his dues for the party.

“Adams Oshiomhole did not offend anyone and no one offended him. He has done very well for the party. He has produced reps members, senators, governors and Mr president. He has served the party and has paid his dues so, if he decided to run again, it is up to him, and if he decides not to run, nobody will force him,” he said.

Related