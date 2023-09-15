Nobel Prize winners to receive more money

Nobel Prize winners will receive one million Swedish kronor more in prize money this year, bringing the total to 11 million kroner (985,000 dollars), the Nobel Foundation has said.

The extra cash is not as valuable as it might have been in the past, as the Swedish kronor has lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the last year.

Nobel laureates will be announced from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

Category medicine-physiology traditionally kicks off the awards, followed by physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

The prestigious awards were traditionally handed out on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of the prize Founder and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

The Nobel Peace Prize is the only one that is not awarded in Stockholm, but in Oslo. (dpa/NAN)

