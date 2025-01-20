NOA warns parents against alleged human trafficking sect

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna, has issued a warning to parents and guardians to be extra vigilant in protecting their children.

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

This warning comes on the heels of a disturbing alert from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) regarding the emergence of a new sect known as “ACHAD Life Mission International”.

According to NIS, ACHAD is believed to have ties to human trafficking and child separation, and has its headquarters in Kaduna State.

Its leader, simply identified as Mr Yokana, is said to reside in Jos, Plateau.

The alert was communicated in a circular dated Jan. 14, issued by the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General of NIS, A.A. Aridegbe.

The State Director of NOA, Alhaji Hamisu Abubakar-Mayere, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna, urged parents to be cautious and ensure safety of their children.

Abubakar-Mayere described the development as worrisome, especially in the light of the alleged ties to human trafficking and child separation.

He added that the agency would work closely with relevant authorities to monitor the situation and prevent any potential harm to children.

“Parents are advised to keep a close eye on their children’s activities and movements, and to report any suspicious behavior to the authorities immediately.

“NOA is also encouraging parents to educate their children on the dangers of human trafficking and the importance of staying safe,” he advised.

The state director reiterated the agency’s commitment to promoting child safety and protection, especially through wide sensitisation campaign.

He said NOA would visits the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna to meet with critical stakeholders to mobilise and sensitise the general public on the dangers the alleged sect could pose.

“The agency is working tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and child separation.

“Parents are encouraged to provide credible intelligence on any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities immediately.

“Therefore, parents and guardians must be extra vigilant in protecting their children,” the director advised.

NAN reports that the emergence of ACHAD had raised concerns among law enforcement agencies and child protection organisations.

The NIS had warned that the sect’s activities may be detrimental to the well-being and safety of children.(NAN)