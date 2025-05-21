NOA warns Gombe students against exam fraud, drugs

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Gombe State Office, has urged youths in the state to avoid examination malpractice and drug abuse.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Gombe State Office, has urged youths in the state to avoid examination malpractice and drug abuse.

The appeal was made by Mrs Adaline Patari, the NOA State Director, during a sensitisation session with students of Bethany International College in Nasarawo community on Wednesday.

Patari described exam malpractice and drug abuse as “dream killers” and warned students about the consequences of engaging in cultism, drug use, and other social vices, which she noted were increasingly prevalent among secondary school students.

She reiterated the Federal Government’s zero-tolerance stance on exam malpractice, stating, “Success is earned, not stolen.”

According to her, taking drugs without a doctor’s prescription is harmful and must be avoided.

“Drug abuse, the misuse of psychoactive substances including alcohol, prescription meds, and illicit drugs, can destroy dreams, impair academic performance, and lead to violence or even death.

“Say NO to drugs and YES to a healthy, purposeful life.”

Patari also used the occasion to educate students on civic values and social responsibility, stressing the importance of national unity and ethical conduct.

The initiative, she said, was part of NOA’s effort to instill core national values and address critical challenges facing students.

In her remarks, Mrs Benedicta Olaniyan, the school manager, represented by the principal, Mr Olabisi Samuel, commended NOA for taking government policies to the grassroots.

She said sustained sensitisation would foster national unity and patriotism among young Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that educational materials, including items featuring national symbols and the national anthem, were donated to the school to support further learning.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)