The Kaduna State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Zubair-Galadima Soba, has appealed to the youth to make use social media platforms positively by promoting unity, love and peace among Nigerians.

Soba made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that those who were using the various social media platforms to call for a “break-up” should desist adding that they should always see Nigeria as an indivisible country.

“The clamour by some people on the on social media that the country should break is a call to anarchy and it must stop because Nigeria is a sovereign state.

“It is a treasonable offence punishable under the law of the land,” he said.

Sabo, however, called for regulation of the use of social media due to its misuse in promoting fake news andd hate speech, among others, by some people.

He urged Nigerian youth to shun any movement or ideology that tried to promote disunity or disintegration of the country, noting that“ the country is one.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

