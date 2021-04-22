NOA urges youths to participate in National development

National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Thursday tasked youth in Kaduna State to participate in national development to take country to greater heights.

Zubair Galadima-Soba, State Director of NOA, call during a one-day National Youth Summit 2021 on nationwide attitudinal reorientation programme students in tertiary institutions.

He said programme was aimed at making youth realise their potential so that they could use it to achieve greater things the country.

`The youths are the engine room of the society and the backbone of every society and if they are allowed to wallow it means the country is doomed.

“The current effort is that the youth are permanently put in great places and positions they contribute to the political arena, industrial and manufacturing arenas, in agriculture,  among others,’’ he said.

Galadima-Soba stated that the agency and Federal Government had channeled their energies to youths who would use their creativity and talents to make the nation great again.

He said that youths would no longer allowed to wasted by drug addiction, kidnapping and other vices and urged them to key into the various Federal Government’s empowerment .

According to him, the white collar jobs which graduates were eyeing were no longer in existence, urging them partake in Small and Medium (SMEs) enterprises their development and that of the country.

He said that the agency planned to take the sensitisation campaign to all the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State so that the youth would alive to their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Mr Idris Bawa, the Head, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kaduna North LGA, said it was time the youth knew their worth and stopped engaging in vices.

He said that most youths have hidden capabilities they have yet to discover and urged them to have an open mind and explore available opportunities.

Delivering a paper on insecurity and the Nigerian youth,  Mr Abubakar Yahaya, the State Coordinator, Safe Foundation, an NGO, said the problem of the youth was unemployment which had them to resort to kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He urged the government to build more schools and provide social amenities while providing job opportunities and supporting SMEs. (NAN)

