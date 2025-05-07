NOA urges South-East youths to key into FG’s policies, programmes

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on youths in the South-East to continue to support the policies of President Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for a greater Nigeria.

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on youths in the South-East to continue to support the policies of President Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for a greater Nigeria.

Mrs Regina Iroha, the South-East Zonal Director of NOA, made the call on Wednesday during her one-day working visit to the agency’s office in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital.

Iroha said such support would enable the zone, especially the youths, to access the dividends of democracy.

She expressed displeasure at the indifferent attitude of some people from the zone to major national empowerment programmes, especially the Student Loan initiative of the present administration.

She harped on the need for NOA to step up its sensitisation campaign in the zone to ensure that the people, especially the youths, aligned with the process of governance.

“The administration of President Tinubu is for every citizen of this country. He has the people at heart, especially the youths.

“For us to move forward as a nation, we must reorientate our minds, attitude, and sense of value and dignity of labour.

“The federal government has come up with many initiatives since the removal of the fuel subsidy to cushion the effects. But the responses towards these programmes have been low, especially the student loan initiative.

“So, we need to encourage our people to have confidence in governance,” Iroha said.

On staff welfare, Iroha assured that the NOA Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, is working round the clock to provide modern facilities for operations.

“Deepen your campaign across communities in the zone. The D-G is ready to back you. You as staff must be more dedicated and committed towards achieving a better Nigeria,” she said.

Mr Theophilus Nwokpor, the NOA Director in Ebonyi, commended the zonal director for the visit.

He pledged to reach out to the rural communities in the state on value reorientation.

Nwokpor emphasised the importance of the National Values Charter, saying it was a vital tool in reinforcing mutual respect and strengthening the bond between the people and their leaders. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)