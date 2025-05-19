NOA urges regular blood pressure checks to tackle hypertension

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to regularly check their blood pressure to detect hypertension early, as the condition often shows no symptoms.

By Blessing Odega

The Plateau State Coordinator of the agency, Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, made the call in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Pam-Hworo said the theme for the 2025 World Hypertension Day, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” highlighted the urgent need for awareness, early detection, control, and consistent management of hypertension.

She reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to combating the “silent killer” by working with the Plateau State Ministry of Health to raise awareness in all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

She expressed concern that although hypertension was preventable, it remained a leading cause of death in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

According to her, if left unmanaged, hypertension can lead to serious health complications such as stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.

Pam-Hworo emphasised that people should have their blood pressure checked regularly, even when feeling healthy, to help prevent such outcomes.

She also identified excessive salt consumption, sedentary lifestyles, and tobacco use as key risk factors.

“Stay physically active by exercising at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week, and avoid tobacco, excessive alcohol, and energy drinks, among others,” she advised.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)