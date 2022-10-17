NOA, UNICEF inaugurate “End Violence Against Children” clubs in Nasarawa

Olukayode Babalola

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with United Childrens Fund (UNICEF) have inaugurated End Violence Against Children (EVAC) clubs in three local government areas of Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clubs were inaugurated at Karu and Keffi local government areas on Monday with that of Awe Local Government Area set for Tuesday.

In Karu, the club was inaugurated at the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School, Nyanya Gwandera while in Keffi, the club was inaugurated at the Darul Tazin Almajiri School.

However, the club in Awe to be inaugurated at the Yahaya Darda’u Almajiri School on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Priscilla Gondoaluor, Nasarawa State, Director of NOA ,said that the setting up of the club was in the best interest of the children in terms of providing a platform where they can speak up against any form of violence.

“The setting up of this club is in your interest so that you can grow up as healthy, brilliant, productive and useful adults and concentrate on contributing to the development of the society in your own special way,” she said.

Gondoaluor then lauded UNICEF for the collaboration and assured that NOA would do everything it can to make the club active effective.

She also pledged to work with any organisation which goals are tilted towards protecting the rights and dignity of children.

In a remark, Dr Wilfred Mamah, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office under which Nasarawa falls, said that the setting up of the club was backed by the passing into law of the Child Rights Law at the Nasarawa Assembly, National Assembly and United Nations Convention protecting the interest of children.

“We are setting this club today so that it becomes a forum where children come together to support each other, work with their teachers and parents to make sure their interests are protected.

“We believe that this relationship we are building will go through all your schooling and also help you as you mature into adulthood,” he said.

Mamah who explained further that violence against children includes sexual, emotional and physical, urging the children to make the clubs effective by reporting any form of violence they experience.

Mr Mohamed Alhassan, the president of the club in Karu appreciated NOA and UNICEF for setting up the club and giving children a platform to speak up against any form of violence against children.

He, however, charged children to give their maximum support to the club by not keeping quiet but reporting any form of violence they witnessed to the appropriate authorities to take action.(NAN)

