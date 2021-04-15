The National Orientation Agency (NOA), says it will hold a Youth Summit in Bauchi State to x-ray issues affecting the youth in the state.

Alhaji Nuru Kobi, NOA Director in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the summit will hold on April 20, with over 1,300 youths as participants.

The director explained that 300 youths would be physically present during the summit while the rest will join the discussion through the webner link of the agency.

He explained that the event was part of NOA’s community engagement, to identify challenges affecting the youths and expose them to opportunities provided by government to enhance their status.

Kobi said some of the issues to be addressed during the summit include youth marginalisation in governance, poverty, unemployment and corruption as well as youth inclusion in politics.

The NOA director said the participants would be drawn from the 20 local government areas and 323 electoral wards of Bauchi state.

“We would educate the youth to know and appreciate government efforts on their plight,” he added.

According to him, the participants would be sensitised on government policies like the Social Investment Programmes and exposed to national values and ethics, migration, entrepreneurship, and policy making and governance.

“We will strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols during the summit,” he added. (NAN)

