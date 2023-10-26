NOA to expand sensitization to include activities of Legislative Assemblies

By Chimezie Godfrey

In order to achieve full understanding of all government activities and policies, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) will expand its sensitization programmes to include activities of the Legislative Assemblies in line with its mandate to communicate government programmes, policies and activities.

The Director General of the Agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu spoke yesterday while receiving in audience members of Hallomace Foundation Africa who came on a courtesy visit.

Hallomace is a not for profit organisation devoted to bridging the information gap between legislative Houses in Nigeria with the general public.

According to him, the three arms of government should benefit from the work of the Agency because it is spelt out in the establishing law and also, to underscore the inseparable nature of the three arms of government. “The same way we develop sensitization programmes for government ministries and policies is the way we are expected to develop and engage on behalf of the legislature on issues affecting them.

“The problem we have in government communication is that we wait to inform the people about the input and not the processes that led to big figures that they hear about government business. I hear that there a lot of dust about the vehicles to be procured for legislators at the national assembly. We need to engage the people on why those vehicles are important. Are they pleasure cars or work tools. We have to communicate that to the people.” He said.

He promised to partner with Hallomace Foundation Africa in their work to publicise the activities of the Legislature and engage with the public on the operation and processes of the legislature. “We will improve on the existing partnership to first of all, make the proposed legislative conference a success” he added.

The executive Director of the Foundation, Anderson Osiebe who led the team had explained that the organisation has over the last eight years promoted the activities of the legislative and asked for support from the Agency to do more.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

