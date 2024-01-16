NOA tasks traditional rulers on respect for national symbols

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to traditional rulers in Nigeria to see it as part of their duty to preserve and accord respect to symbols as part of the national culture.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to traditional rulers in Nigeria to see it as part of their duty to preserve and accord respect to symbols as part of the national culture.

This is coming on the heels of a trending video showcasing the Olu of Owode-Egba using the national currency to spray on one of the musicians who played during the occasion of the 13th Anniversary of his ascension to the royal stool.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Agency, Paul Odenyi, the NOA frowned at the action of the tradition ruler, describing it as abuse of one of the national symbols of the country.

He stated,”On behalf of the Management and Staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) we send you warm greetings and congratulations on the 13th Anniversary of your ascension to the royal stool as the Olu of Owode-Egba.

“We share in the joy of this milestone especially the long years of service as King of an illustrious community, at the gateway of our dear country to another neighbouring nation. For us, the peace that has prevailed and economic growth of this community shows that you are a people of peace and, Your Royal Majesty, a worthy leader of his people.

“As we celebrate, His Royal Majesty, we call your attention to an online video where a garland of the national currency was used by you to spray on one of the musicians who played at the event. Sir, for us, that was an abuse of one of the national symbols of our dear country.

“The NOA has the mandate to preserve and promote the integrity of our national symbols and we are compelled to appeal to you and indeed, all traditional rulers to see it as part of your duty to preserve these symbols as part of our national culture. These symbols are icons that define us as a sovereign nation and respect for them mean also respect for our country.”

Odenyi pointed out that Section 21 (3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 as amended stipulates that spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise, howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.

“We implore you sir, to join the NOA in finding solution to the indiscriminate abuse of the currency by enlightening your community members on the legal consequences of the abuse of the Naira and promoting the integrity of all our national symbols.

“Kabiyesi, while wishing you greater success in your reign, please accept my best personal regards at all times,” he stated.

