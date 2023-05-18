NOA tasks traditional, religious leaders on peace building in Kaduna

May 18, 2023 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics 0



By Aisha Gambo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has tasked traditional and religious leaders in Kaduna State on peace building.

The state Director of the agency, Malam  Zubair Galadima-Soba, made the call during advocacy visits to the district head of Barnawa and other faith-based groups in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that the director had paid an advocacy visit to the State chapters  of the  Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the  Jama’atul Nasril Isam(JNI).

“The purpose of this visit is to urge  our traditional  and religious leaders to continue to  preach the gospel  of peace as they did during the last general  elections.

“We are happy  with the roles you played in ensuring that the elections were conducted  peacefully.

”More needs to done to ensure  a hitch free  inauguration,” he said.

He noted that it was only when there is peace that a nation xan achieve development , economic growth and prosperity.

Galadima-Soba urged all aggrieved parties  to channel their election grievances at the tribunal.

Responding  the district head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu commended the agency  for the visit  while describing the initiative as desirous and timely especially considering the importance of peace.

”Peace is imperative  to the development of humanity hence it will should never be compromised”  he added.

He explained that the traditional institutions  were fully committed and determined to support government’s policies and programmes towards sustainance of peaceful coexistence among the residents.

“As a traditional leader whose subjects comprises of  Muslims and Christians, peaceful coexistence has been our watch word and also to  ensure justice is delivered to our subjects ” he said.

On his part, the deputychairman of CAN, Kaduna south, Bishop Moses Oyeniran said preaching peace was the mission of both Christianity and the Islamic religion.

Oyeniran  urged elected officials to work and abide by the Oath of office and allegiance to which to will swaer on to protect the constitution and the nation at large   towards the development of the citizens.

Also, the representative of JNI ,Malam Isma’il Zakari assured NOA that religious leaders would continue to support the government’s mission of keeping peace through sermons.

Zakari urged the government to improve on  security so that farmers and other citizens can go about  their normal businesses without fear of being intimidated or harassed. (NAN)