NOA tasks traditional, religious leaders on peace building in Kaduna

By Aisha Gambo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has tasked traditional and religious leaders in Kaduna State on peace building.

The state Director of the agency, Malam Zubair Galadima-Soba, made the call during advocacy visits to the district head of Barnawa and other faith-based groups in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the director had paid an advocacy visit to the State chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atul Nasril Isam(JNI).

“The purpose of this visit is to urge our traditional and religious leaders to continue to preach the gospel of peace as they did during the last general elections.

“We are happy with the roles you played in ensuring that the elections were conducted peacefully.

”More needs to done to ensure a hitch free inauguration,” he said.

He noted that it was only when there is peace that a nation xan achieve development , economic growth and prosperity.

Galadima-Soba urged all aggrieved parties to channel their election grievances at the tribunal.

Responding the district head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu commended the agency for the visit while describing the initiative as desirous and timely especially considering the importance of peace.

”Peace is imperative to the development of humanity hence it will should never be compromised” he added.

He explained that the traditional institutions were fully committed and determined to support government’s policies and programmes towards sustainance of peaceful coexistence among the residents.

“As a traditional leader whose subjects comprises of Muslims and Christians, peaceful coexistence has been our watch word and also to ensure justice is delivered to our subjects ” he said.

On his part, the deputychairman of CAN, Kaduna south, Bishop Moses Oyeniran said preaching peace was the mission of both Christianity and the Islamic religion.

Oyeniran urged elected officials to work and abide by the Oath of office and allegiance to which to will swaer on to protect the constitution and the nation at large towards the development of the citizens.

Also, the representative of JNI ,Malam Isma’il Zakari assured NOA that religious leaders would continue to support the government’s mission of keeping peace through sermons.

Zakari urged the government to improve on security so that farmers and other citizens can go about their normal businesses without fear of being intimidated or harassed. (NAN)