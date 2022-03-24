NOA tasks religious leaders, others on unity

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it is ready to partner religious leaders in Ebonyi to ensure peace and unity among the citizens.

The Director of NOA in the state, Dr Desmond Onwo, said this in Abakaliki on Thursday, during the handing over of the National flag to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOA had also in December 2021 handed over a flag of unity to the Muslim Community in Ebonyi.

The director, who explained that the flag represented peace and unity, described the country’s diversity as a blessing in disguise, which must be upheld and guarded.

According to Onwo, the challenges facing the country, including insecurity, kidnapping, among others can only be solved by Nigerians if they embrace love and oneness.

“We present this flag to you, CAN, because this is a national symbol that represents the unity of the nation. We must be united for a prosperous Nigeria.

“There is need to make the youth to become assets to the nation rather than threats and the citizen should remain steadfast in their quest to see a better Nigeria.

“We urge you to place more emphasis on values that unite us as a country and promote peace which is being preached by the religions, Christianity and Islam.

“Continue the message of peace and unity in the country and indivisible Nigeria remains the only way we can stand,” Onwo advised.

Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, South-East Chairman of CAN, represented by Rev. Nice Nwogu, pledged support to NOA in promoting the peace of the country.

Nwali commended NOA’s Director on the campaign initiative, saying that peace was important to the prosperity and social economy of any nation.

“The peace and unity of the country is not negotiable. We are one Nigeria and Nigerians and we have the duty to promote peace and national unity,” he added. (NAN)

