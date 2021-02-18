NOA tasks religious leaders on messages of COVID-19 safety protocols

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa has appealed to religious leaders in the state to continue to mainstream messages of COVID-19 safety protocols in their sermons in Mosques and Churches.

The agency’s Director in the state, Malam Shuaibu Karamba, made the appeal in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Karamba said such messages were important in curtailing the spread of the virus as the country experienced the second wave of the pandemic.

He explained that in furtherance of its campaign against the spread of the virus, the agency had begun a sensitisation tagged “Building a People of Peace: Fall in Love with Nigeria, Be Patriotic, Do your Part to Keep Nigeria Secured and Safe from COVID-19”.

The director noted that Nigeria was passing through a critical period just like other nations across the globe battling with the virus, hence the need for Nigerians to observe safety protocols provided by the authorities concerned.

According to him, the battle cannot be won without the active support of members of the public, particularly relevant stakeholders, such as religious leaders.

“It is only when Coronavirus is contained that economic activities will also pick up full scale and this can only be realised when directives from constituted authorities on COVID-19 are adhered to strictly.

“I also call on Jigawa people to be their brothers keeper by ensuring security and safety of one another.

Karamba further charged the agency’s Chief Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state to be committed in their duties.

He said such commitment was needed from them as members of the Local Government task force committees on COVID-19 of their respective areas.

He added that the agency had earlier conducted similar campaigns in markets, schools and other public places across the state. (NAN)