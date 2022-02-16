NOA tasks Nigerians on unity, peaceful coexistence

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) implored Nigerians to imbibe and propagate national unity and interest as well as peaceful co-existence of the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made the call at a National Fact-Checking Course IV in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Fact-Checking Course IV is organised to engage more fact checkers to assist in address the scourge of fake news, misinformation and disinformation in the country.

Abari said that peaceful coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations was vital to the social, economic and political progress of the nation.

”We must desist from disseminating misinformation and disinformation capable of causing confusion, crisis and disunity in the country.

”Fake news, misinformation and disinformation hinders national cohesion of any nation,” he said.

Abari recalled that in 2021, the agency produced five-year strategic document aimed at training 37,000 fact checkers to address the menace of hate speech, fake news, misinformation and disinformation in the country.

Also speaking, Dr Tobi Oluwatola, Acting Managing Director, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, said that the training of fact checkers was imperative than shutting down social and conventional media because of fake news.

Oluwatola described freedom of information as core to democracy, adding that shutting down social and conventional media because of fake news would hinder freedom of information and the nation’s democracy.

Also contributing, Mr Ibrahim Boye, the Director of Corporate Service, Securities and Exchange Commission, lauded NOA for embarking on training of fact checkers in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

This, Boye said, will go a long way in shaping the minds and behaviours of Nigerians to verify any information before they act on it.

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, Mr Muhammed Bello, who said that information travels wide and quickly, expressed concern over fake mails sent out daily through social media by some Nigerians.

Bello, who was represented by his aide, Mr Balarabe Garba, said that such mails by “Yahoo boys’’ portrayed the country in bad image.

He lauded NOA for organising fact checking training, saying that the training would help in addressing fake information dished out on social media.

Mr Austin Aigbe, Senior Programme Officer, Centre for Democracy and Development, called for more collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve NOA’s objective of training 37,000 fact checkers in the next five years. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

