NOA tasks Nigerians on patriotism for national development

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to cultivate love for the country and patriotism to engender national development.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr Garba Abari made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a news conference held in commemoration of the “2023 Citizens and Patriots Day” with the theme,” Arise O Compatriots: Hear the Clarion Call, in Unity We Grow”.

Dr Abari urged respect and honour for national symbols, as he revealed that come Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary celebration, national heroes would be recognized and awarded.

He said,”As part of the mandate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to promote civic education in Nigeria, the Agency has been at the forefront of awareness creation on the need for active citizen participation in national development. This it has done through several means including the promotion of National symbols, our National Core Values and establishing social institutions and frameworks for deliberate exposure of Nigerians to democratic norms and values.

“We have consistently campaigned for Nigerians to take pride in our nation, its symbols and people. For us the task of mobilizing the people to become part of the progress of their fatherland is a special task which must be accomplished.

“”Over many years we have championed the observation of 16th September every year as National Symbols day, and September 30 as Citizens and Patriots Day. The Symbols day marks the date when Nigeria’s Coat-of-Arms and National Ordinance was signed into law in 1960 ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“The day is used to reemphasize the need for citizens to handle Nigeria’s national symbols with pride, loyalty and respect as instruments that represent the sovereignty and presence of Nigeria. These national symbols include the Nigerian Constitution, National Flag, National Anthem, National Prayer, National Pledge, Coat-of-Arms, Seal of the Nigerian President, Nigerian Passport, National Identity Card and the Naira. 30th September is also used to celebrate citizens who have made outstanding patriotic contributions to national development.

“It is in continuation of activities marking the 2023 National, Citizens and Patriots’ Day that the NOA will be holding two important formal activities – a Burn Fire Night and Light Procession on 30th September 2023, with the theme “Restaging the Nostalgias of 30th September, 1960” and a Recognition Award/Symposium on Standardization of National Iconography along with other activities on 5th October 2023.”

Dr Abari said the importance of patriotism to national development cannot be overemphasized as it takes patriotic citizens to develop a nation and citizenship without patriotism is, perhaps, the greatest bane of any nation or community.

“It goes without saying that the Nigeria of our dreams can only be achieved by the collective effort of patriotic citizens. It is the love we individually have for our fatherland that will translate into our posture towards the rule of law, constituted authority, national interest, national image and other issues connected to patriotism. Therefore, good citizenship stems from patriotism.

“Indeed, the concept of citizenship has evolved beyond having a legal right to participate in the affairs of the state. Today, it connotes having a personal sense of belonging to a given community. Culturally, citizenship speaks to the consciousness of a common cultural heritage with specific fellows.

“Therefore, for us as Nigerian citizens to contribute meaningfully to the development of our nation, we must possess a personal sense of belonging in Nigeria while respecting and upholding our cultural heritage as a people, whether we are at home or abroad. Such disposition is the bedrock of patriotism and national heroism.

“It must be stressed that heroism and patriotism are not in-born traits but can be developed through a conscious determination to always do what is in the best interest of one’s country. Our history as a nation is replete with examples of patriots who became national heroes, not by reason of any extraordinary hereditary traits or extraordinary privilege but by going the extra mile in fighting for the cause of this great country.

“Take a good look at our heroes, past and present, and you will see the common thread of great personal sacrifice for our country that binds them all. Such is the clarion call of citizenship – the call to go over and beyond the ordinary demands of the norm for the sake of one’s nation – and this call rings out to all Nigerians today as it has always done.”

The NOA DG added,”Even as we mourn the designer of the National flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, we remember with pride his enduring legacy of more than 60 years. The massive eulogies that has followed his death reminds us of the huge reward that will always come for those who demonstrate active citizenship and patriotism.

“We will use the occasion to remember other iconic figures who through their simple contribution as active members of our community, made Nigeria worthy of nationhood.

“As our great nation marks 63 years of independence in a few days, precisely on 1st October, 2023, we have, no doubt, witnessed national development in the areas of agriculture, tourism, human capital development, health, industry, trade, investment, science, technology, international relations, sports and a whole lot more. We can boldly say that although we may not yet be where we desire to be as a nation in these various sectors, we are not where we used to be 63 years ago.

“We have made significant progress as a people; such progress as we should be proud of. We did not get where we are merely by the gifts of nature or by the benevolence of any other nation but by the dogged, patriotic fervor of our citizens who are our greatest asset as a nation.

“However, Nigeria today stands in dire need of an uprising of more patriots to meet the challenging demands of this moment of her history. Never before has this need been more pressing than it is today,” he said.

Dr. Abari stressed that in the face of the economic diificulties of the time, the persistent “Japa” syndrome among “our youth, the disturbing insecurity in parts of the country and the failure of our power supply systems, Nigeria needs Nigerians to rise up with initiatives that will bring the necessary solutions, even if it is at some personal cost. That is what patriotic citizenship is all about”.

He further said,”As we celebrate the National Symbols, Citizens and Patriotism Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day, it is an opportunity to recall and celebrate the efforts of our emerging national heroes.

“The narrative in a democratic dispensation certainly should take a new twist with citizens at home and abroad finding inclusion in the celebrations. One way of doing that is to use the occasion to recognize the contributions of emerging national heroes.

“It is for this reason and in furtherance of our campaign for citizens-inclusive national celebrations, that NOA, in 2021, began to collaborate with team “HIYA NIGERIA” to celebrate the National Citizens and Patriots’ Day on the 30th of September, to reenact the significance of the unity of Nigerians and most importantly restage the 1960 nostalgias that preluded the commemoration of the nation’s Independence Day.

“The events of 30th September and 5th October 2023 marking the 2023 edition of these celebrations are results of this continuing partnership”.

Dr. Abari noted,”At NOA, it is our firm conviction that the enormity of Nigeria’s human capital remains her most important resource and if citizens devote their rich knowledge and diversity to the cause of building the Nigeria of our dreams where there is unity and faith, peace and progress in line with our national motto, then Nigeria will regain her place as the Giant of Africa and the pride of the black race.

“We appeal to the media to join in our effort to showcase living legends of our nation who be their actions inspire a renewed hope in our nation.”

