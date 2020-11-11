NOA takes “End Open Defecation” campaign to Edo communities

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo office, has taken its sensitisation campaign to communities in the state, on the need to End Open Defecation in their domain.

Mrs Grace Eseka, Edo Director, NOA, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin on Wednesday.

Eseka said NOA had mapped out different strategies, including sensitisation of the public, to ensure that Edo achieved its target of becoming Open Defecation Free by 2023.

“For the past three days, we have been in Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA). We went to the various wards in the council, educating residents on the dangers of open defecation.

“We will be going to Esan North East LGA this week, to sensitise people in Uromi and its environs on the same issue.

“Our role is to create awareness because so many people do not know the negative impact of open defecation in the society,” she said.

The director stressed the need for all house owners in the state to have hygienic toilets and latrines within their premises so as to eradicate excreta-related diseases.

She commended the role of critical stakeholders in sustaining the fight against the menace of open defecation in the state.

“The Edo Small Town and Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, has been in the forefront of the campaign to make the state open defecation free by 2023,” Eseka added. (NAN)