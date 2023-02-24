NOA takes advocacy on proper voting to Ebonyi hinterlands

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has embarked on rigorous advocacy in Ebonyi communities in the efforts to reduce void votes and violence during the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Chima Titus, Agency’s Director in the state, said in Abakaliki on Friday during the advocacy exercise at Ezza Local Government Area of the state, that it is ready to meet with the people in all the three senatorial districts.

Titus explained that the exercise is to seek partnership in enlightening the electorate and stakeholders on how to vote properly than causing troubles.

He noted that the agency had mapped out plans to educate the residents to stay away from trouble before, during and after the elections of Feb 25 and March 11.

“The major goals in this period is to educate voters on how to handle ballot papers and to thumb print in the most appropriate manner, to minimise void votes as well as avoid election violence.

The NOA Director also urged the electorate to shun vote buying and work towards ensuring that the country have the most peaceful and transparent election.

Mr Ogoali Nomeh, Chairman, Ezza local government council, promised to collaborate with NOA on the exercise to ensure no violence during the polls.

Nomeh urged the traditional rulers in the areas to disseminate the message to their subjects and followers.

Also in Abakaliki LGA, Mr Stephen Nwogba thanked NOA for putting up the campaign and promised to support the gospel of peace.

“I promise we are going to abide by all the electoral guidelines and other statutory provisions to achieve free, fair and credible elections,” he added. (NAN)