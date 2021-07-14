NOA set to form integrity club in Kaduna secondary schools

 The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Kaduna says it is setting up integrity club secondary schools aimed at reorienting female on moral values and inculcating teenagers.

Zubair Galadima-Soba, the state Director made this known an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said the agency was targeting both and private schools all the 23 local areas of the state.

“This is a fundamental function of NOA; orientation and reorientation, attitudinal change, value reorientation and imbibing of good for citizens,particularly the young ones.

“It is generally agreed corruption of these values is what caused the current situation we are in.

”Negative actions and perceptions, particularly by our youth,is for their having adoration for crimes and criminality,” he said.

He said agency had so far visited ten schools, and had ensured club had leadership and commenced activities.

Galadima-Soba added that literatures teaching and integrity were made available to to guide them in running the club.

He said the club would recognise scholarship, good behavior and also provide guidance and counselling in terms of career choice, as well as obedience to the school rules.

He urged the Kaduna state to take up ownership of the formation of integrity club in all schools so as to achieve the desired result.(NAN)

