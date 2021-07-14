NOA set to form integrity club in Kaduna secondary schools

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna says it is setting up integrity club in secondary schools aimed at reorienting female students on moral values and inculcating discipline in teenagers.

Zubair Galadima-Soba, the state Director made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said the agency was targeting both public and private schools in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

“This is a fundamental function of NOA; orientation and reorientation, attitudinal change, value reorientation and imbibing of good culture for citizens,particularly the young ones.

“It is generally agreed that the corruption of these values is what caused the current situation we are in.

”Negative actions and perceptions, particularly by our youth,is responsible for their having adoration for crimes and criminality,” he said.

He said that the agency had so far visited ten schools, and had ensured that the club had leadership and commenced activities.

Galadima-Soba added that literatures teaching discipline and integrity were made available to students to guide them in running the club.

He said the club would recognise scholarship, good behavior and also provide guidance and counselling in terms of career choice, as well as obedience to the school rules.

He urged the Kaduna state government to take up ownership of the formation of integrity club in all schools so as to achieve the desired result.(NAN)

