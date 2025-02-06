NOA sensitises Yobe communities on meningitis, lassa fever, cholera

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has initiated a sensitisation campaign in Yobe to educate communities on Cerebrospinal Meningitis, Lassa Fever, and Cholera.

By Ahmed Abba

Speaking during the campaign in Damaturu on Wednesday, Alhaji Ali Audu, NOA Coordinator, Yobe, said the exercise focused on public education on the causes ,symptoms and prevention of the diseases.

“We want people to know the causes, symptoms and preventive measures of these diseases.

“Also, to understand how these diseases spread and how to avert them through proper hygiene and sanitation,” he explained.

He also cautioned against open defecation and urged the people to thoroughly wash vegetables before consumption.

Dr Adam Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Infection and Prevention Control Committee at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, also stressed the need for increased awareness of precautionary measures against the three infectious diseases.

“We are here this afternoon to create awareness with regards to precautionary measures against the spread and contamination of the three highly infectious diseases,” Ibrahim said.

He identified poor hygiene and sanitation as major contributors to disease outbreaks in communities.

Ibrahim called for improved personal and environmental hygiene to break the chain of transmission, particularly in densely populated areas.

He added that the campaign also aimed at promoting behavioural change and social mobilisation to enhance disease prevention.

He also emphasised the importance of proactive measures in combating the spread of these infectious diseases. (NAN)