NOA sensitises stakeholders in Zamfara on FG’s School Feeding Programme

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has reached out to 1,475 primary schools in Zamfara in its enlightenment campaign on  the ongoing  National Home Grown Feeding Programme enumeration exercise.


The NOA Director in Zamfara, Alhaji Salihu Abdullahi, stated this   in Gusau the validation of the exercise on the programme the Janyau Model Primary School Gusau.


The exercise was carried out by officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social .


“So far, we have distributed over 250,000 forms for the exercise across  1,475 primary schools in the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.


“We have successfully reached out to stakeholders, including traditional rulers, and religious leaders, parents and guardians, on the importance of the exercise,” said.


The NOA director noted that  from the inception of the programme to date, had witnessed significant increase in pupil enrollment into schools, from  primary one to primary three.


“In Zamfara in particular, the Federal Government is targeting over 250,000 pupils enrollment figure  for the programme, after the enumeration exercise.


“The Programme recorded tremendous success, not only  in Zamfara, but all over the country.


“Children  are quality and nutriticious food that they never tasted in their  homes, which them to come to schools,” Abdullahi said.


In his remarks, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the Ministry, Mr Ibrahim Modibbo, said the validation exercise  was aimed addressing identified challenges in the programme.


called for continued from all stakeholders in the state to ensure the success of the programme. ()

