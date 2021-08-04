NOA sensitises stakeholders in Zamfara on FG’s School Feeding Programme

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has reached out to 1,475 primary schools in Zamfara in its enlightenment campaign on the ongoing National Home Grown Feeding Programme enumeration exercise.



The NOA Director in Zamfara, Alhaji Salihu Abdullahi, stated this on Tuesday in Gusau at the validation of the exercise on the programme at the Janyau Model Primary School Gusau.



The exercise was carried out by officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.



“So far, we have distributed over 250,000 forms for the exercise across 1,475 primary schools in the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.



“We have successfully reached out to stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, parents and guardians, on the importance of the exercise,” he said.



The NOA director noted that from the inception of the programme to date, Nigeria had witnessed significant increase in pupil enrollment into schools, from primary one to primary three.



“In Zamfara in particular, the Federal Government is targeting over 250,000 pupils enrollment figure for the programme, after the enumeration exercise.



“The Programme recorded tremendous success, not only in Zamfara, but all over the country.



“Children are given quality and nutriticious food that they never tasted in their homes, which encourage them to come to schools,” Abdullahi said.



In his remarks, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the Ministry, Mr Ibrahim Modibbo, said the validation exercise was aimed at addressing identified challenges in the programme.



He called for continued support from all stakeholders in the state to ensure the success of the programme. (NAN)

