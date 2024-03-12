NOA sensitises Jigawa residents to Meningitis prevention, control

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged residents of Jigawa, to imbibe good sanitation habit and sleep in well ventilated rooms to stem spread of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM).

The NOA State Director, Mr Ahmad Ibrahim said this against the backdrop of suspected cases of the disease recorded in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Ms Sarah Ogodo, the Public Relations Officer of the agency on on Tuesday in Dutse.

He said that such awareness creation is imperative in view of the cases of meningitis recorded in Jigawa and neighboring states.

According to Ibrahim, meningitis can cause serious health complications and become life threatening, and advised the people to ensure good hygiene and avoid high temperature by sitting in airy environments.

Ibrahim enjoined Muslims to pray for peace, unity and prosperity as well as demonstrate good values of compassion and generosity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jigawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency has confirmed suspected cases of the disease recorded in six local government areas of the state. (NAN)

By Aisha Ahmed