NOA seeks support of labour to campaign renew hope among Nigerians 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to labour Unions in the country to realize its important role as partners in the campaign to renew hope among the people of Nigeria.

According to the Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu the unions are essential in stabilizing the working environment in their organizations for growth and development.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, Capital of Ekiti state as part of his engagements with stakeholders in the Agency while addressing members of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational services Employees (AUPCTRE), who are marking their annual convention. AUPCTRE is the central workers union in the Agency.

As the new helmsman of NOA, he appealed for cooperation and support especially given the expected role the Agency will play in the campaign to re-energise the citizen’s passion for the country.

He told the workers of plans by the government to unveil a value renewal programme that will outline the citizens code and the Nigerian promise to its citizens.

He said: “it is not for nothing that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government created the ministry of Information and national orientation, to underscore the importance it attaches to value re-orientation and attitudinal change.

“We must as a nation rediscover our path which is to return to the real Nigeria. We are not thinking of a new Nigeria because the real Nigeria is when we had honesty, hardwork, discipline and patriotism.

“As an Agency we must be prepared to play our role in the renewed hope agenda of the present Government. So labour unions should be part of this strategic process in mobilizing workers, stabilising the environment and encouraging productivity.

On the many welfare issues raised by the workers, Mallam Issa- Onilu appealed for time to tackle them saying however, that plans are in place now to conduct promotion examinations early in the year to stop huge stock of unpaid promotion arrears in the Agency.

