NOA seeks support of Fuji, Juju musicians to stop abuse of naira

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to afro beat musicians to partner with the Agency in the campaign to stop the reckless abuse of the National currency at social events.

The Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a letter to both the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) and the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN) condemned the indiscriminate spraying of Naira notes at social events, reminding them of the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and the need to preserve the integrity of national symbols including the naira.

The CBN Act makes it punishable by fines, imprisonment or both for any person caught “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasion or otherwise.

The Agency, according to him, seeks the cooperation of the musicians’ groups to enlighten members on the legal implication of the abuse of the Naira; create new rules within the organizations that forbid the spraying of currencies on their members ; and to use their lyrics to campaign against the abuse of national symbols.

NOA reminded the groups of its statutory role as the custodian of the national symbols with the mandate to promote and preserve their integrity at all times.

Mallam Issa-Onilu said, “It is better late than never to right our wrongs”, that though it may be difficult for some to adjust, the capacity of our people to do the right thing and value what is ours will reflect on the nation’s stride to greatness.

In addition, the Director-General clarified that monetary appreciations during social events are not illegal but the act of spraying and stepping on the Naira is prohibited and punishable under the law.

