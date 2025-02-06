NOA Seeks NEMA Partnership for tanker fire Risk Awareness

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Issa Onilu, has requested for partnership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to enhance public awareness on the risks of tanker fires in Nigeria.

Mallam Issa-Onilu made this request today when he led NOA team on a working visit to NEMA’s headquarters in Abuja, where he commended NEMA for its essential role in disaster management.

He emphasized the urgent need to strengthen collaboration in public sensitization efforts, especially in light of the recent increase in tanker fire incidents across the country.

Responding, the Director General NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, expressed her appreciation for Mallam Issa-Onilu’s visit and commended the initiatives aimed at improving public awareness of tanker fire risks.

She noted that NEMA’s Coordination Forum, which includes NOA as an active participant, serves as a strategic platform for stakeholders to collaborate in achieving humanitarian objectives.

She pledged NEMA’s commitment to closely collaborate with NOA, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and the media to bolster public awareness and disaster preparedness across Nigeria.