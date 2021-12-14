NOA seeks collaboration with religious organisations for peace

The Plateau State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Nanyak Zinkat, has called for collaboration with religious organisations in the state to spread the message of peace.

Zinkat made this call during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that the message of peace must be preached at all levels for the youths to internalise the importance of peaceful co-existence.

He said the advocacy programme was a continuation of the national programme on building a people of peace towards enhancing national security and rebranding of the country for social transformation.

The director said that the leadership of various religious groups could help spread the message of peace to the youths to stop various social vices that could hinder the growth and development of country’s economy.

“The youths are the violators of rule of law therefore there are reasons to track them right and called on the management of the various religious groups to help manage our youths,” he said.

Zinkat, who presented the Nigerian flag to both CAN and JNI, said that the act symbolises peace and shows that the people in the country are together and not divided.

He said the flag was produced by NOA in collaboration with Access Bank Plc to help Nigerians remember what the flag stands for at all times and the need to maintain peace to sustain the efforts of the founding fathers.

The CAN chairman, Plateau state, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, said the message of peace was timely as the country could use it to stop the ongoing chaos and security challenges across the state.

The chairman said that peace is an essential commodity in the life of every individual that needed to be sought for and sustained.

He added that the family as a unit could contribute massively to achieving peace by inculcating in children the right values and morals that binds people together.

The secretary of JNI, Salim Umar, said that the country is faced with insecurity because it had neglected its core values and left the youth unattended to.

Umar said that NOA could partner with religious organisations to form synergy to secure peace in the country.

“If every Christian can completely practice what the Bible says and Muslim, what the Qur’an says, then we all will enjoy peace and harmony,” said Umar.

CAN and JNI, however, assured NOA that they are ready to cooperate at any time with them to ensure peace in the state. (NAN)

