NOA rewards school for winning Integrity Club competition

By Aisha Gambo

The National Orientation Agency, Kaduna State Directorate, on Wednesday rewarded Habek International School, Romi for emerging first at the just concluded integrity club competition.

Alhaji Zubair Galadima-Soba, the State Director who presented a congratulatory letter and N20,000 cash prize to the school principal, said the competition was held to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day.“Every year, the NOA organises competition that borders on issues related to patriotism, national core values, social justice, good neighborliness , national unity among others.” The NOA had established integrity clubs in 40 schools in the state among which 12 participated in the competitionto celebrate independence day,” he saidHe recalled that same school had emerged first at the maiden edition of the competition and commended the school management for instilling morals of discipline, hard work and dedication in their students.

The director urged the students to continue being good in character and in learning, adding they were the future of Nigeria who would make the nation great again.Meanwhile, the principal of the school, Mrs Charity Omolugwu, expressed appreciation to NOA for providing students the opportunity to show their love for the nation.

She said the prize presented to the school would serve as motivation to do more and ensure the children uphold the core national values of integrity, hardwork and patriotism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that part of the requirements for the competition was for schools to create a two-minute video on the topic “Integrity pays”.

NAN also reports that St. Patrick’s School, Kawo became second while Dalet Girls Senior Secondary School, Kawo came third.(NAN)

