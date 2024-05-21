NOA promises to sensitise Kogi residents on preventing measures against flooding

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has promised to sensitise Kogi residents on precautionary measures against flooding, ahead of 2024 rainy season.

The state new NOA Director, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lokoja.



Dare said that the state was among those prone to flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), assuring that the agency would collaborate with key stakeholders to sensitise the residents in order to mitigate the effects of flooding in the state.

“We will collaborate with relevant stakeholders and government agencies to sensitise residents in taking proactive measures to minimize flooding in the state,” he said.



He commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ through the implementation of viable policies and programmes aimed at improving the well-being of Nigerians and foster development.

“I am appealing to all Nigerians to exercise little patience amidst the current economic hardships; the President is on top of the game, and there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Dare said.



He solicited for the support and collaboration of the residents of the state towards fulfilling the agency’s mandate.

Dare solicited for the support of Nigerians for the smooth implementation of policies and programmes of the Federal Government for the betterment of the nation.

Dare, who assumed office as state NOA Director, on May 13, commended the staff of the agency in the state for the warm reception and urged them to support him to fulfill NOA’s mandate.

“NOA is involved in collection, collation, analysis and provision of feedback from the public to Government on its policies, programmes and activities.

“We need the support and cooperation of the key stakeholders’ and the entire Nigerians in carrying out our mandate of relating government’s policies, programmes and activities to the people.

“We will consistently raise awareness for people to embrace positively change attitudes, values and behaviours; we will accurately and adequately inform them.

“We will sufficiently mobilize citizens to act in ways that promote peace and harmony in Kogi and the nation at large,” he said.

Speaking on his plans for the state, the director said he would build and consolidate on the already established structures with the collaboration of the formidable management and staff of the agency.

Dare promised to intensify beyond what was obtainable in terms of partnership with the State Government as well as other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He promised to continue to interface with the people through the media, town hall meetings, religious and traditional institutions as part of the mandate given to the agency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye