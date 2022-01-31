NOA poised to instill national value in schoolchildren – Ebonyi Coordinator

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it is poised to strengthen its Integrity Club in secondary schools to inculcate national core values in schoolchildren.

The agency’s Coordinator in Ebonyi, Dr Desmond Onwo, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.



Onwo said the club would provide a veritable platform to engage the schoolchildren early in the anti-corruption campaign.

He, therefore, urged schools in the state to embrace the innovation meant to help produce morally-upright children in society.

“The programme will inculcate national core values of integrity, discipline, patriotism, self-reliance, religious tolerance, dignity of labour and social justice in the minds of the students.



“It is NOA’s tradition of attitudinal transformation, value re-orientation, sensitisation and enlightenment.

“The club was introduced in 2021 across the states of the federation for all secondary schools.

“It has been established in 30 schools in Ebonyi and we intend to reach out to more schools,” Onwo said.

He listed the schools to include Abakaliki High School, Presco, Government Secondary School, Ugwu-Achara, Girls’ Secondary School, Azuiyioku, Ebonyi State University Secondary School and Girls’ Secondary School, Shalom.



“These schools have already been engaged in a competition of one minute drama.

“The drama bordered on national core value, promoting integrity, honesty, patriotism, rules of law, religious tolerance and respect for one another,” Onwo said.

He further spoke on February 14 Valentine’s Day celebration and urged students to use the day to rededicate their love for the country and focus more on how best to serve their fatherland.



The state NOA boss said that this year’s Valentine’s Day, with the theme, “Fall in Love with Nigeria”, will feature the maiden edition of Integrity Club’s nationwide competition, tied to the “National Ethics and Integrity policy”.

“The topic for discussion on the advocacy programme is: “My role in making the Nigeria of my dream”.



“Each of the clubs is expected to produce a one-minute video in form of a playlet, poem or prose to showcase the core values of national ethics and integrity policy.

“The selection will be done per state and winners will receive prizes as well as certificates of participation,” Onwo said.



He encouraged secondary schools in the state to participate in the competition in order to showcase their talents. (NAN)

