NOA partners UNICEF, NPC on birth registration awareness

By Yetunde Fatungase

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Population Commission (NPC), has been increasing awareness on e-birth registration in Ogun.

The State Director of NOA, Mrs Olufunke Salako, told newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday said the drive was focused on registering all children between one day and five years.

Salako said those registered would be provided with a National Identification Number (NIN) free of any charge.

She said birth registration is the first legal acknowledgment of a child’s existence, which is essential for safeguarding their rights and privileges in the country.

“It is the key to unlocking basic services such as education and healthcare, which are crucial for a child’s development and future.

“Accurate birth registration is vital for national planning and development as it provides government with essential data to plan for education, healthcare and other public services,” Salako said.

The NOA Ogun Director urged parents and guardians to visit the nearest registration centre of the NPC to register their children.

In her remarks, the NPC representative, Mrs Lydia Akinsibo, noted that birth registration gives the children a right to legal inheritance of the parents.

She urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the opportunity to register their wards.

The NPC official however warned them to beware of touts and unauthorised agents in the course of the registration.

Dr Pita Obam, the Social and Behavioral Consultant in UNICEF, in his contribution said the agency was committed to sponsoring all programmes which directly and indirectly affect children.

He disclosed that the upcoming measles vaccination campaign is scheduled to hold from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 and advised parents to vaccinate their children of one day to 59 months.

He said the exercise would be at designated vaccination posts and not house-to-house.

Obam assured of the potency and safety of the vaccines, advising parents not to worry.

”They are for the good of the children”.(NAN)