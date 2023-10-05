NOA partners RebuildNigeria360 to promote good governance, nation-building

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has forged a partnership with the RebuildNigeria360 Movement as a strategic move to engender nation-building and promote good governance in Nigeria.

The Director General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari in his address at the official inauguration of the FCT-Abuja Unity Chapter of RebuildNigeria360 Movement with the theme,”Rebuilding2Rebirthing: The Brand New Nigeria Nations of Our Dream – A National Priority”, noted that the partnership was inline with the mandate of the agency to consistently raise awareness, positively change attitudes, values and behaviours, among others.

Represented by Mr Kehinde Okunade, the Director, Human Resources Management of the NOA, the DG identified lack of commitment by citizens to promote deep inter-ethnic relations as one major factor that stands as hindrance to nation-building.

Abari stressed that nation-building would create room for peaceful co-existence, common use of resources, mutual benefit, growth and development.

He said,”Nation-building is the constructing of or structuring of the nation’s identity using the power of the state. Nation-building aims at the unification of the people within the state so that it remains politically stable and viable in the long run.

“The lack of national consciousness for a nation like Nigeria may not be the main problem but a lack of commitment by citizens to promote deep inter-ethnic

relations may be our main challenge. State building in the form of institution- strengthening is rather important for unity in a plural society. Therefore, we posit that institutions strengthening and deliberate effort to re- engineer the federal system to produce a viable Nigeria capable of delivering on public goods and good governance is more important in our collective effort to address the many challenges confronting our nation.

“The importance of Nation-building cannot be overemphasized as it creates room for peaceful co-existence, common use of resources and unity against external aggression, for mutual benefits, for future generations and also growth and development.

“It goes without saying that while leadership is important, the nation-building we desire as a country can only be achieved by the collective effort of all citizens.

“A Nation-builder demonstrates an eagerness and willingness to help others, shows a curiousity for learning especially towards his/her own nation.

“The concept of Nation-building is the process whereby a society of people with diverse origins, histories, languages, cultures and religions come together within the boundaries of a sovereign state with a unified constitutional and legal dispensation, a national public education system, an integrated national economy, shared symbols and values as equals, to work towards eradicating the divisions and injustices of the past to foster unity and promote a country wide conscious sense of proud citizens committed to the country and open to the world.

“In furtherance of our campaign for citizens’ inclusion in nation-building, NOA has partnered with many non-government organization and civil society organizations on leadership and nation-building at various engagements in line with the mandate of the Agency.

“At the Agency, it is our firm belief that our huge human capital remains our strength and valuable resources to build a country we desire as a nation.

“As stakeholders on this journey, we urge the media to showcase our diversity to inspire a renewed hope in our nation.”

Also speaking, the Global President and the CEO, RebuildNigeria360 Movement, Model Jeffrey Abidoye decried the fact that Nigeria as a nation is daily crying out for leaders to the true path to leadership through the application of timeless principles supported by the bedrock of personal character.

Abidoye noted that the country is suffering from a severe shortage of integrity, adding that it needs men willing to stand strong in the midst of moral chaos,”men willing to reach beyond ethnic and political barriers, political leaders willing to cement their political manifestoes, commitments and personal promises and become men of their words and real promise keepers.

“An environment where leadership is valued and taught becomes an asset to a leadership mentor. It is not only attracts “eagles” but it also helps them learn to fly. An eagle environment is one where the leader cast a vision, offer incentives, encourage creativity , allows risks, and provides accountability. Once this is clearly, consistently and commitedly pursued over time, we will be nuturing, developing and sustaining a leadership culture where eagles begin to flock.

“If we are honest, we must admit that promises have been broken, relationships has been damaged. And the greater number of the citizens have lost confidence in the leadership. It is time for us to rise up and say,”Those days are over”.

He pointed out that to achieve the much desired transformation of Nigeria to become the leading light in global arena, citizens need to become attuned and condition their hearts to new positive possibilities for the country

He expressed optimism that despite the extent of damage inflicted on the psyche of citizens that with sincere and collective efforts the nation would be restored to the path of greatness.

Abidoye unveiled projects and programs which he said the Movement would embark on to help address the various challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said,”In our unwavering commitment to the vision, mission and Mandate to Rebuild and Rebirth a Brand New Nigeria Nations that will incontrovertibly become the most sought after country in the world come 2050 by the mercies of God.

“From the conceptualization Since 2013 to 2023 (10yrs), we have committed time, energy and huge resources to taking this Novel and Noble project to this crucial stage Now that we have successfully received an endorsement and strategic partnership with National Orientation Agency for tactical cum strategic redirection of value Rebuilding, Measurable Reorientation Drive, Ethical Leadership, Responsive and friendly RESPONSIBLE democratic governance, at all levels of our National life towards kickstarting a sustainable process of “Rebuilding and Rebirthing a Brand New Nigeria Nations of our DREAM, it is a sure-bet that the project will give President BOLA AHMED TINUBU led government an uncommon mileage Nationally, Continentally and globally.

“In the light of the foregoing, the underlisted are our Measurable CRITICAL Projects and programs

we are poised to embark on with effect from today 5th October, 2023.

“FOOD SECURITY 4 ALL INITIATIVE: A Peculiarly-Peculiar concept that guarantees affordable and accessible 2-Meal per day for the citizens, most especially the vulnerable and the forsaken across 774 Local government areas and 36 states of the country.

“RADICALLYDIFFERENT” TV/RADIO PROGRAM -A weekly clinical, interactive and audience participatory programme on national and continental leadership issues that features CONTEMPORARY and EMERGING LEADERS discussing, dissecting and ultimately reaching a consensus on promoting Responsive, Responsible and accountable leadership for Nigeria and INDEED AFRICA at all levels.

“MENTORSHIP AND COACHING MASTER CLASS (M. C. M. C)-This is a Peculiarly-Peculiar moral education, ethical coding, skills and vocational development and modeling master class designed for ADOLESCENTS, TEENAGERS AND YOUNG ADULTS to constructively and objectively Bridge parental inadequacies in contemporary times.

“It is a uniquely curriculum based real time and online program for VALUE REBUILDING, MENTAL RENEWAL, CHARACTER REFORMATION AND SPIRITUAL REVIVAL with a view to truly RAISE a responsible adult, BUILD a futurely-responsible husband/wife, DEVELOP a responsible Leadership that will incontrovertibly guarantee an enviable NIGERIA that will become a LEADING LIGHT among other countries of the world in future.

“COUPLE’S CLINIC- A monthly life audience forum for couples to share experiences, constructively and dispassionately DISCUSS and DEBATE MARITAL, PARENTAL AND SOCIOECONOMIC Challenges of our time that are visible and hidden factors responsible for divorce and separation with its attendant social issues and challenges in today’s failing and falling society.

“SAFETY, SECURITY AND SAFEGUARD(S. S. S.) INITIATIVE+ A carefully conceptualised youth engagement packages that focuses on diversified youth volunteerism for community development,(Community Intelligence Development Ambassador) vocational training, skills acquisition, ethical leadership development and Empowerment programmes. This is designed to curb, control, curtail and contain all forms of criminalities in our society without winking.”

The highlights of the auspicious event was the inauguration of the FCT-Abuja Unity Chapter of RebuildNigeria360 Movement, followed by signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.

