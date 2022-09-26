NOA partners NAWA, unveils project to promote women in peace building

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, in collaboration with the National Action for Women Agenda (NAWA) and the Ministry for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

has unveiled project to promote women participation in peace building, good governance and peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the Maiden Ceremony of the “National Unveiling of NAWA

Project on Promoting Peace in Nigeria Through Women Engagement,” and Orientation Meeting for NAWA National Coordinators and NOA State Directors, the Director General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari thanked NAWA for partnering with the agency for the purpose of peace building and national development.

Dr Abari noted that the role of women in peace building, governance, and socio-political development of any nation cannot be over-emphasized, adding that women have played key roles historically in human development across Africa and the world at large.

He therefore assured that NOA would be working closely with NAWA to achieve the lofty ideals of empowering Nigerian women across the 36 states and the FCT to be part of the peace building process before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said,”I want to also specially thank the National Action for Women Agenda, a non-political, non-religious, not for profit and non-governmental Organization who are putting this unveiling event together in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency for the purpose of promoting sustainable peace and justice, good governance and peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians. It is gratifying to also note that NAWA promotes youth and women empowerment, social justice, human rights and campaigns against gender based violence in Nigeria through advocacy, public enlightenment, dialogue, vocational skills, seminars, workshops, symposium, conferences etc. all these thematic areas coincide with a good portion of our mandate at the NOA thus making partnership and synergy between our two organizations most appropriate.

“The role of women in peace building, governance, and socio-political development is coming under increasing interrogation with a view to ensure an increasing trajectory in women development. Women have played key roles historically in human development across Africa and indeed the world. Their participation and inclusion must therefore not only be sustained but also increased.

“The National Orientation Agency will be working closely with NAWA to achieve the lofty ideals enunciated in its areas of interest. It is in this regards that the NOA is availing its national footprint to NAWA for the actualization of its objectives. As you might have noticed, NOA Directors from the 36 State Directorates and the FCT are here with us at this unveiling ceremony. The purpose is to ensure that they hear directly from NAWA so that the role that is expected of them is clearly understood and when the time for programme implementation comes, we will all be on the same page as to what is required of us.”

The NOA DG pointed out that when women participate in peace building processes, the resulting agreement is more durable and better implemented.

“As our recent experience has shown; during violent conflicts and wars, women are forced to assume new roles as heads of families, providers, combatants and peace builders. When women participate in peace building processes, the resulting agreement is more durable and better implemented.

“Studies have shown that women who participate in peace processes usually focus more on reconciliation, education, transitional justice and economic empowerment. They also often speak up for excluded groups such as children, youth and people living with disabilities.

“Women have also been known to bring to notice, those underlying causes of conflict that may have been ignored. Gender inclusion and women empowerment are often associated with more peaceful outcomes and stable societies.

“Women’s participation in politics on the other hand is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy. Their participation in politics facilitates direct women engagement in public decision making which is essential for inclusive national growth.

“It is for this reasons among many others that I gladly commit the National Orientation Agency to this partnership with the National Action for Women Agenda as I look forward to working with you to ensure the inclusion and participation of women and youth in the entire spectrum of the value chain of national development,” he said.

In her remark, the National President, NAWA, Dr. Hauwa Hayatu Bagu stressed that the focus of NAWA is predicated on the need for women to play an increased and participatory role in peace building, governance and socio-political and economic development of the country.

Dr. Bagu said the need for women involvement in conflict resolution and governance cannot be over emphasized, especially as the nation is passing through challenges of insecurity, sectional political and ethno-religious divides masterminded by some selfish individuals and groups.

She therefore said that it was for the purpose of increasing women participation in peace building and national development that the project was birthed.

The NAWA National President stated that the challenge is that the number of women in decision-making positions remains relatively small in Nigeria, adding that peace building is the foundation for creating sustainable human security and equitable development in countries that were affected by the challenges of violence and insecurity.

“To be able to deliver on this mandate, this national platform was birthed to genuinely champion the course, through an enhanced engagement of both state and non-state actors, and to provide more space for women to further give their contribution in nation building and development, hence the establishment of National Action for Women Agenda.

“A major challenge is that in Nigeria women are often not perceived to have the skills, knowledge or social status needed to bring about change in the environments that were affected by insecurity or violence. Changing this requires a mind-shift by major stakeholders on how they view the role of women.

“The integration of women in key processes can take various forms. The need for women to play active roles in promoting peace and national unity for socio-political and economic development of any nation cannot be over emphasized, especially at this point of our most trying period in the history of our nationhood.

“It is on record that, Women are mostly the victims of conflict, and could therefore become effective agents of peace building if they are meritoriously engaged. Many times, women have used their talents to avert conflicts and have been responsible for resolving conflicts. Therefore, Peace building needs the involvement of women. In the event of any violent conflicts and wars women are forced to assume new roles as heads of families, providers and freedom fighters. It is also on the record that communities that use the talents, experience, and wisdom of both men and women are more likely to address the needs of their members. However communities where women are excluded from participating in community decisions and leadership, the reverse used to be the case.

“Therefore, a precondition for achieving lasting peace and security, should be to build the potentials of poor women and girls through active involvement in economic empowerment, representation in policy processes and political decision-making, these are the essential approach to achieve this, and will therefore improve human security, by making women attain economic independence, hence the need for this our project at this material time,”she said.

Speaking on the overview of the project , the Secretary General/National Project Manager , NAWA, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya said the project was borne out of the need for gender-sensitive approaches to peace and stability efforts at all levels, adding that it was equally because the number of women in decision-making positions is relatively small.

Waiya noted that peace building is the foundation for creating sustainable human security and equitable development in countries that are affected by the challenges of violence and insecurity, regretted the fact that women are often not perceived to have the skills, knowledge or social status needed to bring about change in the environments that were affected by insecurity or violence.

He therefore called fo a mind-shift to enhance the integration efforts of women in key processes of governance of their country, adding that there is need for women to play active roles in promoting peace and national unity for socio-political and economic development of Nigeria especially at this critical time of our trying moment in the journey of our nationhood.

He decried the fact that the absence of consistent funding on economic sustainability programs for women has always continued to prevent a significant impacts on women contribution to development in Nigeria, particularly amongst the rural women.

“Therefore, to change the narrative, Public sector investments in areas such as agriculture must be increased to a minimum of 10 % of the total budget in line with the Maputo Declaration. This we believe will surely help in creating more opportunities for economic empowerment of women especially in the rural areas.

“Consequently, the appalling economic condition of women in Nigeria, has greatly affected the women’s economic strength and thereby making their children more vulnerable to be used for violence and criminal activities to make ends meet. It is upon the vision to influence some practices to change the narrative, NAWA as a women development driven platform, is set to undertake a project on peace promotion through women engagement.

“This project seeks to advocate and influence some processes to ensure women’s and girls’ increased access to education, vocational training for economic empowerment, to be able to support their family and ensure an effective moral upbringing and control over their children.

“In line with our utmost commitment towards actualizing our goal, of supporting and empowering women to attain economic empowerment, financial independence and a well deserving political relevance and value, NAWA deliberately resolved to establish a working partnership with National Orientation Agency, as one of the most reliable and functional structure in Nigeria, with passionate interest for the development of our dear country.

“As part of the process for the take-off of the nationwide project, NAWA is organizing this one day National unveiling of the project and subsequently an orientation meeting for NAWA States Coordinators, NOA States Directors and our Project Zonal Coordinators,” he said.

He added,”The ceremony for the National Project unveiling/orientation which we are holding today was deliberately designed for all State Coordinators, NOA State Directors and Zonal Coordinators to amongst other things have a deep understanding of the Project and its implementation strategies.

“Our Priority at NAWA shall also be geared towards engaging the private sector to appreciate the need for their enhanced support to women development and empowerment.

“I wish to put this on record that women shall no longer watch some few individuals in the country, to destroy the legacy of our forefathers built on the vision for a one indivisible and peaceful country. Therefore, it is most timely for us to assert our God given powers to champion the course of promoting peace and to say NO, to the promotion of ethnic, religious and regional sentiments, masterminded by some self -serving individuals and groups within and outside the country. Nigeria is one, and so it shall remain.

“We are aware of the evil intention of some politicians who promote campaigns of calumny, to further polarize Nigeria along unfounded sentiments, for their selfish motive. Let me use this medium to register our position to the World that NAWA is ready to canvas for the support of all women groups around the country, to counter such campaigns and to fight against such people.

“It is also time for the Nigerian women to prove their electoral value in Nigeria, considering the size of our population by mobilizing ourselves to go with the people that have the right agenda for women development, and to engage political candidates contesting for political offices in Nigeria, ranging from the office of the President, to the office of the State Governor and other elective political offices, to ensure that, an agenda for women development constitutes the major priority of his/her Government programmes.

“It is against this resolution, NAWA is set to enroll millions of Nigerian women from and across the 36 States of Nigeria, as potential beneficiaries of the project.

“Therefore, a precondition for achieving lasting peace and security is to build the potentials of poor women and girls through active involvement in economic empowerment, policy processes and political decision-making; and an essential approach to achieve this, is to improve their human security.”

The Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume who was represented by his Personal Assistant, PA, Torhile Andrew donated the sum of N1million to support the project.

He pledged his unalloyed support in the empowerment and promotion of women involvement in peace building and good governance in Nigeria.

The Director General, DG, National Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Bakut T Bakut represented by the Institute’s Senior reaserach Fellow, Adesola Olowokere commended NOA and NAWA for initiating the commendable program on promoting sustainable peace in Nigeria through value re-orientation , women economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

“In the light of the current situation in Nigeria, NAWA’s focus is very pertinent, and the project objectives admirable. The importance of women inclusion in governance and also as drivers of peace building in the country cannot be overstated.

“The Institute through its Gender, Peace and Security unit is fully committed to implementing its role as contained in the national action plan on the implementation of united nation’s security council resolution 1325 agenda on women, peace and security to which Nigerian government has made a full commitment.”



