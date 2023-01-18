NOA partners ILO to eliminate child labour in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has commenced the review of its strategic plan to end child labour in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at “A 2-Day Workshop/Stakeholders Meeting For the Review of National Orientation Agency (NOA) 5- Year Strategic Plan, 2021 – 2026 To Reflect Commitment To The Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria”, the Director General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari stressed that elimination of child labour is a necessary step on the path to decent work for all and for sustainable development.

Dr Abari said the exercise was the second review of the plan since it was adopted, adding that the first review sought to integrate some of their micro campaigns in the local and state levels and also involved emerging social trends in the country and globally.

He said,”What we are gathered here for will reflect our faith in our government’s commitment to the elimination of worst forms of Child Labour in our county. Given the growing concern for the welfare of children and the family and the underlying belief that education is key to human development, that commitment is essential. The eradication of Child Labour is a necessary step on the path to decent work for all and for sustainable development.”

Dr Abari pointed out that child labour is about the denial of right to education to a child and the exploitation of the most vulnerable in the society.

He commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the team coordinating the Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains In Africa Project (ACCEL Africa Project), for believing in the Agency’s capacity to deliver on the mandate.

The NOA Boss who acknowledged the pervasive nature of the scourge of child labour in Nigeria declared that the ACCEL Africa campaign that is currently limited to three states, Ondo, Niger and Osun States would become part of the Agency’s work plans in all states and local governments in Nigeria.

“Like has been noted in the Terms of Reference, Child Labour is about the denial of right to education to a child; its about the exploitation of the most vulnerable, disadvantaged and marginalized in the society.

“I want to commend the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the team coordinating the Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains In Africa Project (ACCEL Africa Project), especially Dr. Agatha Kolawole for recognizing our work here and believing in our capacity to deliver on this mandate. The NOA currently is in partnership with several other United Nations bodies, notably UNICEF, IOM and the United Nations Office for Drugs, for several projects. The ILO adds to this list which also shows that we have not just the capacity but integrity to relate with global institutions such as ILO.

“Dear participants, by integrating the campaign to eliminate Child Labour into our five year plan, we are not just showing our commitment to that ideal, we are also acknowledging the pervasive nature of the scourge in Nigeria. This ACCEL Africa campaign is limited to three states, Ondo, Niger and Osun States for now, but after this review, it now becomes part of our work plans in all states and local governments in Nigeria.

Dr Abari revealed that the Agency’s public awareness strategy to eliminating child labour include mainstreaming public awareness programmes on child labour as part of the general public enlightenment schedule of the Agency, implementing behaviour modification strategy in the local communities as part of their culture and orientation process, and implementing specific programmes jointly designed by both ACCEL Africa and NOA that would lead to the reduction of child labour in Nigeria, among others.

He said,”Our public awareness strategy to eliminate Child Labour rests on four planks viz: Supporting the institutional capacity of NOA Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) and other relevant officers to implement programmes aimed at creating awareness among communities.

“Implementing behaviour modification strategy in the local communities as part of their culture and orientation process.

“Mainstreaming public awareness programmes on Child Labour as part of the general public enlightement schedule of the Agency.

“Implementing specific programmes jointly designed by both ACCEL Africa and NOA that will lead to the reduction of Child Labour in Nigeria.

“I understand that a number of our officers have been trained, in both the focal states and the Headquarters, on several aspects of the campaign. I have given directives that our War Against Indiscipline (WAI) Brigade, many of whom reside in the wards and communities, be similarly trained to join our COMOs in the Local Governments to wage this war against Child Labour. WAI Brigade officers will also be effective in getting feedbacks on the impact of the campaign in communities.”

He urged the Agency’s partners to to consider expanding the campaign to other parts of Nigeria.

He noted that child labour exists in various forms in most communities in Nigeria, adding that creating awareness is key to changing behaviour of community leaders and parents as most of them do not understand the implication of what they are doing.

“We are aware that ACCEL Africa is focusing on selected communities where Cocoa farming and artisanal gold mining are prevalent. Let me at this point call on our partners to consider expanding the campaign to other parts of Nigeria. Child Labour exists in various forms in most communities in Nigeria. Creating awareness is key to changing behaviour of community leaders and parents for indeed, many of them do not understand the implication of what they are doing.

“I wish us successful deliberations at this workshop and remain convinced that the outcome and validation of same will give added impetus to our work as grassroots advocates and mobilizers,” Dr Abari said.

The representative of the ILO and the National Project Coordinator, ACCEL Africa Project, Dr. Agatha Kolawole stressed that it was important for government to focus on eliminating child labour in the country as stated in the strategic plans.

Kolawole said that the workshop would mainstream the resolutions from the stakeholders engagement into the NOA 5- year strategic plans in eliminating child labour in the country.

She therefore said that the ILO looked forward for a fruitful collaboration with the NOA to help lead implementation of the strategy to eliminating child labour in Nigeria.

Also represented at the auspicious meeting was the Minister of Labour and Employement, Senator, Chris Ngige, among other participants and stakeholders.

The high point of the event was unveiling and the reviewing of the 5-year strategic plans, spearheaded by the Director General of the NOA, Dr Garba Abari, along with other critical stakeholders and participants.