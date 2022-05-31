NOA partners FIRS to increase citizens tax awareness, compliance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, is set to commence a nationwide sensitization campaign to increase citizens tax awareness across the country.

The Director General, DG, NOA, Dr Garba Abari in his remark during a joint press conference with the Executive Chairman of FIRS, held on Tuesday in Abuja, stressed the need to increase tax awareness among citizens considering the rising cost of governance and dwindling national revenue.

Dr. Abari therefore noted that the nationwide sensitization campaign will encourage voluntary tax payment by Nigerians, adding that this will increase national revenue which will enable government meet up with investment in the economy.

He disclosed that as part of preparation for the onerous task, the NOA would synergize with FIRS to arrange a capacity building training for the agency’s state directors in the 36 States and FCT, among others.

He said,”In the face of rising cost of governance and dwindling national revenue, there is a compelling need to increase tax awareness and encourage voluntary tax compliance, so as to shore up national revenues to enable government at various levels meet up with increasing demands in investment in various aspects of our national economy.

“It is against this backdrop and in the light of the mandate of the National Orientation Agency to sensitize and re-orientate the Nigerian public on government policies, programmes and activities that we are partnering with the Federal Inland Revenue Service to carryout nationwide campaign on Tax Awareness and Tax Compliance.

“As part of activities involved in the implementation of this task, the National Orientation Agency is working with FIRS to arrange a capacity building session for National Orientation Agency Sate Directors in the 36 States and FCT along with their Programme Heads as well as Departmental Directors and their Deputies at the National Headquarters.

“The purpose of this capacity building session which will be rendered by the FIRS is to capacitate NOA Staff across the country for the task ahead.

“We shall also very shortly be commencing a social media campaign to evolve a citizen driven tax slogan to encourage tax compliance under our #4abetternigeria campaign. This will involve submission of short video skits by members of the public on the benefits of paying tax as at when due, and then ending with a proposed citizen tax slogan. A winning slogan will then be selected and rewarded. This slogan will then be popularized via social media.”

The DG NOA further stated that every State Directorate of the NOA, working with FIRS officials in each of the six geo-political zones will also carry out motorized campaigns around commercial areas to engage business enterprises on the need to pay tax.

According to him, the national campaigns will also feature advocacy visits to traditional rulers, religious leaders and opinion moulders with a view to work with them to encourage their members to comply with the provisions of our laws on tax compliance.

He stressed that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999: Section 24(f) as amended states that: “it shall be the duty of every citizen to declare his income honestly to appropriate and lawful agencies and pay his tax promptly”.

He urged all Nigerians as individuals and organisations to acquaint themselves with the obligations of the tax payer, adding that the NOA will work with FIRS to produce flayers carrying this information so that will be at the reach of every Nigerian who falls within the tax payment bracket.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami represented by the Director, Communication and Liaison Department, Dr Ismail Abdullahi, noted that the NOA is domiciled in the 776 LGAs across the country and therefore a strategic partner in the nationwide sensitization program aimed at educating Nigerians on tax matters.

Nami stressed that one way to increase tax revenue is by raising a nationwide sensitization of citizens, adding that government rely on revenue from tax to fund their various projects.

He therefore urged all participants to give their best to ensure the success of the capacity building program.

He equally encouraged all Nigerians to participate in the project as their little way of contributing to national development

