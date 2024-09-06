NOA, NYSC collaborate to promote national values in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has collaborated with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina State to promote Nigeria’s national values.

Alhaji Sani Bature, NOA representative at a sensitisation programme organised for corps members in Katsina on Thursday, said the collaboration was aimed at reinforcing the fabrics of national unity.

Bature said that the collaboration was to inculcate the values of nationality and patriotism in Nigerians.

According to him, NOA is a powerhouse committed to assisting Nigerians, especially the younger generation, in assimilating and maintaining the nation’s fundamental principles.

He said that the agency’s goal is to make national values deeply implanted in individuals’ daily lives by raising awareness of adopting a good attitude towards national goals and values.

Bature emphasised the roles NOA plays in building public support for national objectives, soliciting public input, and advancing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

According to him, the objective is to create a responsible society that celebrates and uphold national values, strengthening and uniting Nigeria.

He said that the values have been eroded in the societies, citing the rise of social vices as a worrisome trend.

The NOA representative urged all Nigerians, particularly the youths, to rise and aggressively protect and promote the country’s principles, which he said are the bedrock of a prosperous, peaceful and united Country. (NAN)