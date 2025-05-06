NOA North-west Director urges discipline, teamwork

The Zonal Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), North West, Alh. Hamisu Miyere, has urged staff to maintain discipline, punctuality, and adhere to agency guidelines.

By Ishaq Zaki



The Zonal Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), North West, Alh. Hamisu Miyere, has urged staff to maintain discipline, punctuality, and adhere to agency guidelines.

Miyere made the appeal on Monday during a working visit to the Zamfara State directorate of the agency.

He said the visit aimed to interact with staff and understand their work environment and experiences.

The Zonal Director noted the visit also provided an opportunity to discuss challenges, prospects, and operational issues of the agency in the state.

“I am here to deliver the Director General’s message, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, to boost staff performance and agency output,” he stated.

Miyere stressed the need for discipline and punctuality, warning that the agency would not condone indiscipline, absenteeism, or poor performance.

“We must work diligently to ensure the agency achieves optimal results,” he added.

He also tasked Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) with improving their report writing skills.

Miyere urged them to avoid second-hand information, and ensure reports are accurate, timely, and analytical.

Speaking during the visit, State Director, Aminu Ibrahim, described the engagement as a welcome development.

He noted the agency enjoys strong cooperation from stakeholders, including the government, media, traditional and religious leaders, NGOs, and youth groups.

“On behalf of all Zamfara staff, we appreciate this visit,” he said.

He added that the visit serves as motivation and guidance for better agency operations in the state.

Ibrahim also identified manpower shortage as one of the agency’s key challenges in Zamfara.

COMO Chairman, Mallam Aminu Mukhtar, assured the Zonal Director of their readiness to support the agency’s goals.

He pledged to promote teamwork and carry all members along in achieving results.

The Zonal Director also visited the palace of Gusau emirate’s Senior District Head, Bashir Kabir Danbaba.

Danbaba acknowledged the long-standing relationship between traditional rulers and the NOA in the state.

He promised continued support for the agency’s activities to ensure its objectives are met. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)