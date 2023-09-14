NOA, NGO partners for values re-orientation, national re-birth

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of efforts to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians to positive values, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is partnering with Chosen Vessels Global, a non-governmental organization, to rebuild the patriotic zeal of Nigerians.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Abari who received the Chosen Vessels Global team in his office said the visit was timely at this point “in our nation-building process, especially as the present administration is making concerted efforts to rebuild the nation’s economic and patriotic fortunes”.

The team was in the Agency to discuss avenues to enhance social integration, facilitate national rehabilitation, curb drug abuse and societal vices that hinder national development among others.

The NOA Director General said the negative impact of drug abuse has no gender, age, status or social barriers in our society and requires greater and impactful awareness to renew the consciousness of citizens on the dangers of the vice.

“We must all work to educate our people on the dangers of drug abuse and other transactional behaviours that hinder our nation-building process” he said.

He said the partnership between NOA and the NGO would ensure that the campaign reaches the grassroot level of the country.

The Chosen Vessels Global team was led by Dr. Chinyere Christine Nwoye, who explained that the team recognized the NOA’s widespread platform across the country.

She said the Agency’s dedication to national development and commitment to promoting positive social change as well as its constant engagement in public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns have had a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians, hence the choice to team up with NOA.

