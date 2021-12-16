NOA, NDLEA embark on sensitisation against drug abuse in Yobe

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has begun a comprehensive campaign to sensitise people against drug abuse and other violent crimes in Yobe.

Alhaji Ali Audu, State Director, NOA, stated this at inauguration of the exercise on Thursday in Damaturu.

Audu said the sensitisation exercise was being implemented in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said that the exercise was designed to create awareness and mobilise people to shun drug abuse, thuggery, kidnapping, radicalisation and violent extremism.

In his remarks, Mr Julius Dear, Deputy Commandant, NDLEA, blamed drug abuse for crimes such as kidnapping, thuggery and banditry in the country.

Dear said that drug abuse was on the increase and needed to be tackled by all and sundry.

He commended NOA for organising the exercise and urged people to be self-discipline.

Also speaking, Malam Baba Audu-Lawan, District Head of Bulabulin community, pledged support of the community leaders towards sensitising their subjects against drug abuse and social vices.

For his part, Rev. Ibrahim Abako, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe chapter, described the campaign as “timely.”

Abako said the association would use the festive period to mobilise participation in the campaign. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...