NOA moves to tackle herder-farmer clashes in Kebbi  

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kebbi Office, is actively engaging farmers and herders in peaceful dialogue at the grassroots to curb incessant clashes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by rhe agency in collaboration with the State Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office in the state.

NAN also reports that the programme was in commemoration of the ‘World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2025’.

, Inaugurating the peace dialogue at Gayi village in Kalgo Local Government Area on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, lauded the long standing harmonious relationship existing between farmers and herders in the area.

The commissioner, who was represented by Alhaji Buhari Warrah, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, encouraged the two communities to sustain the good relationship for sustainable peace and development.

While commending the two communities for a wonderful relationship, Ahmed-BK restated the need for all communities across Nigeria to emulate the gesture to live together peacefully.

“We appreciate the unity and understanding existing among you in spite of your differences in tribe.

”Additionally, your ability to stick to your ancient and original trades is another thing of joy, we encourage you to keep the flag flying.

“Peace remains the foundation of any development, therefore, do everything possible to sustain it.

“Herdsmen and farmers are brothers and sisters, hence the need to embrace one another,” he advocated.

The commissioner also extolled Gov. Nasir Idris, describing him as ‘God-sent’, saying, “he cares for the good of his people.”

Ahmed-BK recalled that the Governor, had out of his magnanimity distributed frer fertilisers to farmers across the state, in addition to water pumps, power tillers and other inputs.

Hr revealed that the governor had pledged to sustain such policy till the end of his administration.

In his speech, the NOA Director in the state, Alhaji Nasiru Karofi, reminded the villagers,”God Almighty created human beings in different languages, culture and tribes so that they could understand each other.”

He said they decided to choose Gayi community for the programme for many reasons, saying, “the community did not allow its culture and age-long profession to die.

“Sustainable Development Goals encourage people to hold on to their culture, tradition and trades to be able to stand on their feet.

“Let me equally remind you that there won’t be progress without peace, there won’t be development without peace, therefore, peace is critical to meaningful growth and development.”

Karofi expressed happiness that the community have been living peacefully with one another, stating that there was never a report of any problem between herders and farmers from the area.

He appealed to other communities across Nigeria to emulate Gayi community, while attributing their peaceful coexistence to intermarriages between the pastoralists and natives of the land.

On his part, the leader of the community, Malam Aminu Abubakar, Sarkin Yakin Gayi, confirmed that there was good understanding between the two communities who have been living together for a very long time.

“We usually settle any issue that arise as a result of animals encroaching into farmlands through dialogue to avert conflict between the two communities,” he said.

Sanusi Gayi, the leader of blacksmiths in Gayi, proudly confirmed that their products were unique and considered the best across the defunct Sokoto State. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)